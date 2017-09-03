 Skip Nav
19 Storage Solutions So Chic You Won't Believe They're From Ikea
Bloody Hell! We've Never Seen Anything as Magical as These Harry Potter Candles

It's already a known fact that we freakin' love candles, but when they smell like our favorite magical book series, all we have to say is "RIP, paycheck. It was nice knowing you." Bubble and Geek is a company that crafts pop culture-themed scents in the form of both soy candles and wax melts, and it sells a Harry Potter-inspired collection that would even make Voldemort weak at the knees. If you're ready to ditch your usual beach-scented candles for something a bit darker, browse Bubble and Geek's Muggle-approved candles ahead. Accio, matches!

Butterscotch Brew
Dark Arts
Newt's Suitcase
Yule Ball
Pumpkin Pasties
Queenie
Kowalski's Bakery
