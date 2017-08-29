23 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Love It or List It's Hilary & David

If you've ever caught an episode of HGTV's Love It or List It, then you know the chemistry between hosts David Visentin and Hilary Farr is something to behold. No, they're not married — but the duo have an epic banter that clearly shows how comfortable they are in each other's company! Their back-and-forth is on display every Monday, when their show airs at 9 p.m.

We recently caught up with David and Hilary during a break from their work on the series. The result of our conversation with the pair is a list of 23 amazing facts every true HGTV fan needs to know.