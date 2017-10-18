The Internet Can't Handle This Hocus Pocus Binks Candle

A post shared by Ashton McGill (@walterandrosiecandleco) on Oct 18, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

You don't need mystical powers to get in on the Hocus Pocus craze this Halloween. There are many ways to decorate that celebrate the beloved movie, but perhaps the simplest is with this one item: a Binks the cat candle ($17). Fans of the '90s flick will love the subtle nod to its leading feline as well as its delightful scent. The manufacturer, Walter & Rosie Candle Co., describes it as a "magical blend of geranium, bergamot, amber and musk."

We're not the only ones purring over it — social media was recently aflutter when Walter & Rosie Candle Co. regrammed this picture by Instagram user introverteddisney with the warning that once this seasonal scent sells out, it's gone. In other words, if you want this candle, you need to act fast!