7 Halloween Front Door DIYs That Are Sure to Get Noticed by Trick-or-Treaters

Halloween is almost here, and your preparations are under way. You bought the best candy (no way you're giving out the boring stuff!), your pumpkin carvings are miniature works of art, your costume is obviously on point, and you are ready to go.

But wait — there is one more thing . . . How are you going to signal to the kids that your house is where it's at?!

Gone are the days of leaving the lights on along with a bucket of candy and signage that reads "please take one." No, you have a reputation to uphold on your block, and you want all of the trick-or-treaters to be raving about your house for days to come.

Read on to get some great ideas on how to spook-ify your front door to make sure no one misses your special Halloween experience.

Paper Bag Monster
Frankendoor
Bats on the Door
Front Door Mummy
Monogrammed Halloween Scene
Monster Door
Spooky Spider
