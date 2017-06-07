The Step-by-Step Guide to Decorating Your Living Room From Scratch

Congrats! You finally snagged that dream apartment downtown or your first home in that impossibly cute neighborhood. You have a lot to celebrate, but once the fun begins to die down, you start to slowly come to terms with one significant fact: now you have to decorate this brand-new space! And while some of you may delight in this idea, most of you will probably become slightly unnerved at the thought of beginning an entire room design from scratch. So to save yourself those anxious and overwhelming vibes, we decided to make it easy for you by reaching out to Kara Cox from Kara Cox Interiors for some much-needed interior advice! Read on as we share her key insights on how to tackle a home design from start to finish, starting with one of your most-used spaces: your living room!