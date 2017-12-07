Joanna Gaines and Her Look-Alike Sister Are Serious #Goals

With four adorable kids and a loving (and hilarious) husband, design superstar Joanna Gaines is definitely all about her family. But what you might not realize is that Joanna also has a look-alike sister whom she is always hanging out with . . . and they are certainly never short on the laughs and good times! Don't believe us? Read on as we break down 13 times Joanna Gaines and her sis gave us serious sibling envy.