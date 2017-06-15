These Cozy Airbnbs Are "Home Away From Home" For John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

 Skip Nav
John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen live a rock-star life, so it makes sense they would want the best of the best when it comes to choosing Airbnb rentals while the "Green Light" singer is on tour. Recently, the Legend family (baby Luna included!) stayed in cozy rental homes in Seattle and Kansas City, MO, courtesy of Airbnb. Their Seattle "home away from home" is listed for $720 per night and has three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and an in-home sauna that Chrissy made sure to take full advantage of.

The adorable couple went even more luxe with a Kansas City abode, which is currently listed for $10,000 per night — small change for these two! The private gated estate features a resort-style pool in addition to five and a half bedrooms and five bathrooms. John reportedly utilized the spacious home to grill up BBQ for his family. Keep reading to see more photos of the gorgeous Airbnbs John Legend and Chrissy Teigen couldn't get enough of.

