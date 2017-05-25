11 Cool Airbnbs Around the World — With Prices You Won't Believe

With so many travel destinations to choose from, a fun way to decide is to follow the coolest Airbnbs. Visit the country for the experience, stay for the memorable accommodations. The best part about Airbnbs is that it's easy to find affordable options around the world within your budget. We could've spent days exploring through all the site's unique homes, but we were able to narrow down 11 standouts from Japan to Morocco, all for under $100 per day. Check them out!



5 of the Coolest Airstream Airbnbs Around the World Related