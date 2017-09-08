Add Jonathan and Drew Scott's House Party to Your Must-Do List Stat





Just when it seems like we know all there is to know about Jonathan and Drew Scott, the HGTV stars stun us with the candid revelations in their just-released memoir, It Takes Two. And then, when we thought there wasn't anything left to say, they invite us to get even more personal with them at the Scott Brothers House Party variety show. And by us, I mean you, me, and all their fans. "It's almost like we're hanging out with 2,000 of our closest friends and family," Drew told us.

So what exactly is the house party? Drew explained to POPSUGAR that fans should think of the playful banter the brothers have on their shows and then "times it by 1,000. That's what you're getting for the live Scott Brothers House Party." Beyond the irresistible chemistry between Drew and Jonathan, the Scott Brothers House Party showcases all aspects of the Property Brothers and includes live performances of their original songs, Jonathan's illusions, surprise family visits (parents Jim and Joanne have been known to make appearances on some stops), and — of course — the Scotts' real estate and design expertise.

This could be your chance to get personalized design advice straight from the HGTV stars. "We're also doing something we've never done before: we're getting fans to submit the worst room in their house, so they're emailing us the photo of the worst room and we're pulling them up on stage to do a digital live makeover on their space." He says it's a Brother vs. Brother style design competition, but live and interactive.

