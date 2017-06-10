 Skip Nav
Once You See Kendall Jenner's Luxurious Condo You'll Wonder Why She's Selling It
Natalie Portman Just Snagged a $6.5M Home Perfect For Her Growing Family
Find Out Why Kate and Will Took Over Princess Diana's Former Apartment
The Pioneer Woman Magazine Is Full of Affordable Home Decor
Once You See Kendall Jenner's Luxurious Condo You'll Wonder Why She's Selling It

If you've ever wanted to live like Kendall Jenner, now's your chance. The 21-year-old reality star and fashion model just listed her luxurious Los Angeles condo, which she first purchased back in 2014, on the real-estate market for a cool $1.6 million. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom dig also has hardwood floors, wraparound windows, high ceilings and a gorgeous view of the L.A. skyline. (So it's pretty much perfect!) Keep reading to see more photos of the spacious open-plan adobe Jenner has already said goodbye to in favor of this sexy Hollywood home once owned by Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

Celebrity Real EstateKendall JennerReal EstateCelebrity Homes
