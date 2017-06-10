Once You See Kendall Jenner's Luxurious Condo You'll Wonder Why She's Selling It

If you've ever wanted to live like Kendall Jenner, now's your chance. The 21-year-old reality star and fashion model just listed her luxurious Los Angeles condo, which she first purchased back in 2014, on the real-estate market for a cool $1.6 million. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom dig also has hardwood floors, wraparound windows, high ceilings and a gorgeous view of the L.A. skyline. (So it's pretty much perfect!) Keep reading to see more photos of the spacious open-plan adobe Jenner has already said goodbye to in favor of this sexy Hollywood home once owned by Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.