Kylie Jenner Found a Way Better Use For a Pool Float, Because Swimming Is So Last Year
Kylie Jenner on Banana Leaf Pool Float

it's an LA ting

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Between mermaid tail floats, flamingo floats, and even gumball machine floats, we can confidently say that there's no shortage of Instagram-approved pool toys this Summer, but Kylie Jenner just proved that we don't even need a pool to embrace these amazing floats. The 19-year-old trendsetter recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sitting on a big, comfy float adorned with the popular banana leaf motif, and we can't help but think about how much this reminds us of the '90s.

Back in the day, no basement was complete without the transparent inflatable furniture (bonus points for glitter), and Kylie is totally bringing it back in the photo above. We can always count on the youngest Jenner sibling to pull off a creative trend and, of course, get a hot Instagram photo in the interim. We like your style, Kylie.

Summer DecorKylie JennerSummerPools
