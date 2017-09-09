 Skip Nav
11 Genius Products That Will Keep Your Living Room Organized

Keeping your living room in order can be quite the challenge. It's a shared space people are constantly coming in and out of, so things can get a little chaotic. Fortunately, there are some brilliant organization products out there that will keep your belongings exactly where they should be. All of those blankets, magazines, remote controls, and other items won't be in your way anymore. Take a look at these genius finds and score a few for yourself — we bet the place will look better than ever.

H&M Large Metal Wire Basket
DENY Designs Marble Square Tray
Umbra Magino Stool With Magazine Rack
H&M Wooden Storage Box
Asstd National Brand Cushioned Fold-Up Storage Ottoman
Umbra Gazette Magazine Rack
Anthropologie Brass Mirrored Tray
H&M Shelf
Mind Reader Magazine Rack
Pottery Barn Aster Woven Tote Basket
Real Simple 9-Cube Storage Unit
H&M
Large Metal Wire Basket
from H&M
$14.99
DENY Designs
Marble Square Tray
from Nordstrom
$59
Umbra
Magino Stool with Magazine Rack
from Bloomingdale's
$200
H&M
Wooden Storage Box
from H&M
$34.99
Asstd National Brand
Cushioned Fold-Up Storage Ottoman
from JCPenney
$22.99
Umbra
Gazette Magazine Rack - White
from Amara
£40
Anthropologie
Brass Mirrored Tray
from Anthropologie
$98
H&M
Shelf
from H&M
$24.99
JCPenney
MINDREADER Mind Reader ' Skim ' 4-Pocket Newspaper/ Magazine Rack
from JCPenney
$24.99
Pottery Barn
Aster Woven Tote Basket
from Pottery Barn
$129$103
Bed Bath & Beyond
Real Simple® 9-Cube Storage Unit in Espresso
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$59.99
