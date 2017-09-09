Living Room Organization Products
11 Genius Products That Will Keep Your Living Room Organized
Keeping your living room in order can be quite the challenge. It's a shared space people are constantly coming in and out of, so things can get a little chaotic. Fortunately, there are some brilliant organization products out there that will keep your belongings exactly where they should be. All of those blankets, magazines, remote controls, and other items won't be in your way anymore. Take a look at these genius finds and score a few for yourself — we bet the place will look better than ever.
Magino Stool with Magazine Rack
$200
from Bloomingdale's
Cushioned Fold-Up Storage Ottoman
$22.99
from JCPenney
Brass Mirrored Tray
$98
from Anthropologie
MINDREADER Mind Reader ' Skim ' 4-Pocket Newspaper/ Magazine Rack
$24.99
from JCPenney
Aster Woven Tote Basket
$129 $103
from Pottery Barn
Real Simple® 9-Cube Storage Unit in Espresso
$59.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
