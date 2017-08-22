 Skip Nav
8 Reasons to Fall in Love With Marble Countertops

Marble is hot right now, and it's easy to see why. It's an elegant surface with beautiful streaks of color, but after installation, some people have had some buyer's remorse. When my husband and I were remodeling our kitchen, everyone told us to avoid marble. Even when we went into marble stores, the first words out the seller's mouth were, "Are you sure?"

Marble, unlike quartz or even granite, can stain and scratch, and people who sell marble don't want to get into a situation where they're getting yelled at a couple of months after the install because the customer's beautiful kitchen doesn't look brand new anymore.

Ignoring practically everyone, we put Carrara marble (it's white with gray streaks) in our navy kitchen and not a day goes by, three years later, that I don't thank my lucky stars that we did. Our countertops are stunningly beautiful, and their sensitivity has been greatly exaggerated. There are so many reasons to fall in love with marble, but these are some of the reasons people should give marble a second chance.

It Transforms Small Kitchens
It's Perfect For Baking
It Encourages a Clean Kitchen
