Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Technically Bought 2 Vacation Homes — Yes, Plural
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Technically Bought 2 Vacation Homes — Yes, Plural

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just invested in a stunning oceanfront beach house in Santa Barbara County's Carpinteria, CA. The lovable couple and parents to two little ones purchased the 3,100-square-foot property for a steep $10 million, according to Trulia.

Though the couple's main residence in Beverly Hills is less than two hours away, we can understand why Mila and Ashton would want to commit to this abode as well. For starters, it boasts six bedrooms and six bathrooms. There are four bedrooms in the main two-story house — the perfect amount of space for the family of four — but there's also a smaller guest house with two additional bedrooms. To top it all off, the property also features a hot tub and a gorgeous deck just steps away from the sand.

Funny enough, Mila won't be too far away from her Black Swan costar Natalie Portman. Earlier this month, the actress purchased a home in Montecito, which is about a 15-minute drive away. To take a virtual vacation, look ahead at pictures of the ultimate family vacation house . . . or houses.

Mila Kunis Gave Her Parents the Surprise of a Lifetime With a Home Makeover

Celebrity Real EstateCelebrity HomesMila KunisAshton Kutcher
