This Is What a Millennial's Dream House Looks Like in Real Life

Millennials represent a powerful slice of the marketplace, and the real estate industry is taking notice. A research study on millennials conducted by Builder magazine and TRI Pointe Group found some surprising demographic insights. Pardee Homes put the study's findings to use, building millennium-focused Responsive Homes designed to meet the unique needs of those born from the early 1980s to the early 2000s.

The first two Responsive Homes, a 2,514-square-foot contemporary farmhouse and a 3,194-square-foot contemporary transitional, have just been completed in Henderson, NV. While there are numerous upgrades and customizations that can be made to the homes, a basic contemporary-farmhouse-style home will likely start in the low $300,000s and contemporary transitionals in the mid-$400,000s. The model homes will open for tours Jan. 18.

Bobby Berk was brought on board as creative director and was able to direct the interior design and outdoor amenities toward millennials' preferences during the planning phase, as opposed to working them in after construction was completed, as is the norm. His hip aesthetic mixes minimalist urban luxury touches of industrial and midcentury-modern style, and he was sure to meet the demographic's desire for high-quality decor and finishes at a reasonable price.

Millennial-tailored design elements include . . .

Adaptable floor plan options that give buyers the space for what they need now and options for if they have a family later

Technology-enabled automation and energy performance to accommodate millennials' desire for tech-savvy and eco-friendly homes

Bold design finishes that give a unique and polished look they crave

Indoor-outdoor flow to satisfy millennials must have of outdoor living space

Location just outside the Las Vegas strip, in a millennial-preferred suburban area

Check out all of the home's great Gen-X details in the gallery below.