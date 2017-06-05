6/05/17 6/05/17 POPSUGAR Living Decor Inspiration Millennial Pink Home Decor 18 Millennial Pink Decor Items For Your Dream Bachelorette Pad June 5, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 111 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Everyone has a dream home built up in their mind, and mine is entirely in millennial pink. A space covered in the hue would be my bachelorette pad dream come true. Luckily, there are some adorable home decor products out there that can make this fantasy a reality. If you love the color as much as me, you'll want to get your hands on these items ASAP. Who's ready to decorate? Related23 Products to Make Your Kitchen Look Pretty in (Millennial) Pink Shop Brands Levtex · H&M · Anthropologie · Urban Outfitters 1 Anthropologie Marbled Cosima Pillow Specks of gold add sheen to this marbleized pillow ($128). Anthropologie Marbled Cosima Pillow $128 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Pillows 2 Anthropologie Linen Quentin Chair This linen chair ($1,148) would be a great accent in the living room. Anthropologie Linen Quentin Chair $1,148 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Furniture 3 Anthropologie Tealight Votive Set Put this tealight votive set ($22) on your coffee table or credenza. Anthropologie Tealight Votive Set $22 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Candles 4 Levtex Washed Linen Duvet Cover Who wouldn't want to dive right into bed with this linen duvet cover ($199) lying on top? Levtex Washed Linen Duvet Cover $199 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Levtex Comforters & Duvets 5 H&M Patterned Plate Give your dinner party a playful touch with these patterned plates ($6). H&M Patterned Plate $5.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Dinnerware 6 Anthropologie Rose Gold Table Lamp This rose gold table lamp ($298) makes a statement without being over-the-top. Anthropologie Rose Gold Table Lamp $298 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Table Lamps 7 Bino Mini Trash Can If you want your trash can ($24) to blend in with the rest of the decor, this is an excellent pick. Urban Outfitters Bath Accessories Bino Mini Trash Can $24 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Bath Accessories 8 Urban Outfitters Dyed Ombré Border Curtain These sheer curtains ($39) will give you privacy without blocking out too much light. Urban Outfitters Dyed Ombre Border Curtain $39 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Decor 9 Eyelashes Watercolor Pillows Give your bedroom character with these eyelash pillows ($100). Gilt Decorative Pillows Eyelashes Watercolor Pillows (Set of 2) $100 from Gilt Buy Now See more Gilt Decorative Pillows 10 H&M Striped Cotton Rug The stripes on this cotton rug ($25) are easy to pair with other patterns. H&M Striped Cotton Rug $24.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Kids Rugs 11 Emma Brooks Fanciful Wall Art A simple way to add more pink into your home is with wall art, like this bird print ($178). Anthropologie Artwork Emma Brooks Fanciful Wall Art $178 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Artwork 12 H&M Photo Frame This photo frame ($10) goes great with other gold and neutral decorative pieces. H&M Photo Frame $9.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Frames 13 Danielle Kroll Favorite Fruit Pot You can include a splash of color in the kitchen with this fruit pot ($24). Anthropologie Garden Decor Danielle Kroll Favorite Fruit Pot $14 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Garden Decor 14 Anthropologie Ridged Terracotta Pot The blush shade of these terracotta pots ($12) will blend in nicely with other colors. Anthropologie Ridged Terracotta Pot $12 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Decor 15 Anthropologie Slub Velvet Leonelle Sofa This velvet sofa ($2,798) makes our hearts flutter. Anthropologie Slub Velvet Leonelle Sofa $2,798 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Sofas 16 H&M Velvet Cushion Cover Cushion covers ($10) are a great way to update your home without spending too much money. H&M Velvet Cushion Cover $9.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Decorative Pillows 17 Urban Outfitters Neon Dream Catcher A dream catcher ($44) is a great choice for filling up empty wall space. Urban Outfitters Neon Dream Catcher $44 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Artwork 18 Anthropologie Island Damask Wallpaper Create an accent wall in your space with flamboyant patterned wallpaper ($278). Anthropologie Island Damask Wallpaper $278 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Clothes and Shoes Share this post Decor InspirationFurnitureGift GuideAccessories