18 Millennial Pink Decor Items For Your Dream Bachelorette Pad

Anthropologie Rose Gold Table Lamp

Everyone has a dream home built up in their mind, and mine is entirely in millennial pink. A space covered in the hue would be my bachelorette pad dream come true. Luckily, there are some adorable home decor products out there that can make this fantasy a reality. If you love the color as much as me, you'll want to get your hands on these items ASAP. Who's ready to decorate?

1 Anthropologie Marbled Cosima Pillow
Anthropologie Marbled Cosima Pillow

Specks of gold add sheen to this marbleized pillow ($128).

Anthropologie
Marbled Cosima Pillow
$128
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Pillows
2 Anthropologie Linen Quentin Chair
Anthropologie Linen Quentin Chair

This linen chair ($1,148) would be a great accent in the living room.

Anthropologie
Linen Quentin Chair
$1,148
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Furniture
3 Anthropologie Tealight Votive Set
Anthropologie Tealight Votive Set

Put this tealight votive set ($22) on your coffee table or credenza.

Anthropologie
Tealight Votive Set
$22
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Candles
4 Levtex Washed Linen Duvet Cover
Levtex Washed Linen Duvet Cover

Who wouldn't want to dive right into bed with this linen duvet cover ($199) lying on top?

Levtex
Washed Linen Duvet Cover
$199
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Levtex Comforters & Duvets
5 H&M Patterned Plate
H&M Patterned Plate

Give your dinner party a playful touch with these patterned plates ($6).

H&M
Patterned Plate
$5.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Dinnerware
6 Anthropologie Rose Gold Table Lamp
Anthropologie Rose Gold Table Lamp

This rose gold table lamp ($298) makes a statement without being over-the-top.

Anthropologie
Rose Gold Table Lamp
$298
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Table Lamps
7 Bino Mini Trash Can
Bino Mini Trash Can

If you want your trash can ($24) to blend in with the rest of the decor, this is an excellent pick.

Urban Outfitters Bath Accessories
Bino Mini Trash Can
$24
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Bath Accessories
8 Urban Outfitters Dyed Ombré Border Curtain
Urban Outfitters Dyed Ombré Border Curtain

These sheer curtains ($39) will give you privacy without blocking out too much light.

Urban Outfitters
Dyed Ombre Border Curtain
$39
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Decor
9 Eyelashes Watercolor Pillows
Eyelashes Watercolor Pillows

Give your bedroom character with these eyelash pillows ($100).

Gilt Decorative Pillows
Eyelashes Watercolor Pillows (Set of 2)
$100
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Gilt Decorative Pillows
10 H&M Striped Cotton Rug
H&M Striped Cotton Rug

The stripes on this cotton rug ($25) are easy to pair with other patterns.

H&M
Striped Cotton Rug
$24.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Kids Rugs
11 Emma Brooks Fanciful Wall Art
Emma Brooks Fanciful Wall Art

A simple way to add more pink into your home is with wall art, like this bird print ($178).

Anthropologie Artwork
Emma Brooks Fanciful Wall Art
$178
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Artwork
12 H&M Photo Frame
H&M Photo Frame

This photo frame ($10) goes great with other gold and neutral decorative pieces.

H&M
Photo Frame
$9.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Frames
13 Danielle Kroll Favorite Fruit Pot
Danielle Kroll Favorite Fruit Pot

You can include a splash of color in the kitchen with this fruit pot ($24).

Anthropologie Garden Decor
Danielle Kroll Favorite Fruit Pot
$14
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Garden Decor
14 Anthropologie Ridged Terracotta Pot
Anthropologie Ridged Terracotta Pot

The blush shade of these terracotta pots ($12) will blend in nicely with other colors.

Anthropologie
Ridged Terracotta Pot
$12
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Decor
15 Anthropologie Slub Velvet Leonelle Sofa
Anthropologie Slub Velvet Leonelle Sofa

This velvet sofa ($2,798) makes our hearts flutter.

Anthropologie
Slub Velvet Leonelle Sofa
$2,798
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Sofas
16 H&M Velvet Cushion Cover
H&M Velvet Cushion Cover

Cushion covers ($10) are a great way to update your home without spending too much money.

H&M
Velvet Cushion Cover
$9.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Decorative Pillows
17 Urban Outfitters Neon Dream Catcher
Urban Outfitters Neon Dream Catcher

A dream catcher ($44) is a great choice for filling up empty wall space.

Urban Outfitters
Neon Dream Catcher
$44
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Artwork
18 Anthropologie Island Damask Wallpaper
Anthropologie Island Damask Wallpaper

Create an accent wall in your space with flamboyant patterned wallpaper ($278).

Anthropologie
Island Damask Wallpaper
$278
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Clothes and Shoes
