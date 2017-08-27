 Skip Nav
The 6 Most Durable Flooring Options For Your Home

Every homeowner knows that flooring is a big investment, and choosing the wrong type for your home or for a certain room can be disastrous. Children, pets, moisture, and even regular daily wear can cause major damage to your floors if you're not careful. Luckily, there are lots of durable flooring options out there, none of which require you to sacrifice on style. From bathrooms to kitchens, living spaces, and beyond, consider some of these durable flooring options ahead for whatever life throws at you.

Linoleum
Hardwood
Ceramic Tile
Laminate
Engineered Hardwood
Vinyl
