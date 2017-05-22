Set Your DVR, There Are TWO New House Hunters Spinoffs Coming Soon

Just when we thought we reached peak House Hunters obsession, HGTV unveiled two spinoff shows to keep our love for the series in full force. House Hunters Family is a hilarious new concept where the kids are involved in picking the family home, and let's just say their priorities are a LOT different than those of their parents. Yes, that means a backyard big enough for a trampoline is a necessity. The show will debut in October 2017.

This July, Tiny House Hunters will be going to scenic locations in Tiny Paradise. The show will bring all of our favorite aspects of tiny living to the most extravagant and picturesque destinations. Whether you're a sucker for a tropical lifestyle in the middle of the rainforest, or are just starting out at a new home surrounded by mountains, the show will explore tiny homes set in paradise.



HGTV Finally Responds to Critics Who Say House Hunters Is Staged Related

Stay tuned for more details on the exciting new House Hunters shows.