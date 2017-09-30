The Clever Reason People Are Snatching Up These $10 Target Votives





We don't need much convincing when it comes to any sort of candle purchase, but there's a particular set of votives that's causing quite the frenzy. These Oh Joy! Candle Votives ($10 for a set of two) from Target are the purchase that keeps on giving. For just $10, you can have functional decor that can be used for all sorts of things besides holding candles. While we can envision using them to store Q-tips, rings, and small baubles, we think they really shine as tiny planters. Go ahead and add these to your shopping list of expensive-looking Target decor you need immediately.