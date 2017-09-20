 Skip Nav
Why This Controversial Organizing Method Is Exactly What You Need
20 Brilliant Organizational Hacks For Every Room
11 Genius Bathroom Organization Products You Need to Get From Ikea
The 14 Most Expensive-Looking Pieces From Target's New Project 62 Collection

We've been anticipating the debut of Target's new Project 62 for a while, and now that it's here, we're having a hard time practicing self-restraint. Perfect for small-space living, the pieces are modern, trend-forward, and functional with excitingly low price points to boot. With loads of new inventory for every home category you can imagine, our virtual carts are filled and ready for purchase. We've narrowed it down to 14 pieces that could easily pass for designer splurges. If you've been waiting to freshen up a space in your home, now is seriously the time to act.

Globe Accent Lamp
Midcentury-Inspired Bench
Graphic Pillow
Storage Ottoman
Gold Planter
Accent Table
Stoneware Set
Marble Pillar
Textured Pillow
Sculptural Object
Midcentury-Inspired Planters
Rose Gold Cocktail Shaker
Picture Frame
Sleek Lamp
