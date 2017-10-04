16 Times People Took Their Halloween Decor VERY Seriously

You're either the type of person who owns a garage full of Halloween decor or the one who lives by someone who does. Either way, it's people like this who transform neighborhoods into trick-or-treating wonderlands for kids and adults alike. Aside from candy collecting, the biggest thrill of Halloween is being able to soak in the spooky ambiance. If you're feeling inspired to get into the spirit this Halloween with your own decorating scheme, now's the time to plan. Retailers like Target sell on-trend and affordable Halloween decor while Home Depot carries Halloween props and special effects. Even Amazon Prime has a great last-minute Halloween decor for busy people. To get you started, we've rounded up some of the most over-the-top Halloween decorating ideas that demand attention.



