16 Halloween Decor Ideas From Home Depot

Ready to transform your home into a Halloween haunt? The spookiest of holidays is fast approaching, and whether you're throwing a Halloween party or just want to scare some trick-or-treaters, we found a one-stop shop for a total Halloween home makeover: Home Depot.

The home improvement megastore has way more to offer than lawnmowers and lumber, so keep reading for our favorite spooky decorative items. From gigantic spiders to eerie skeletons, you'll have the creepiest crypt on the block!

Illuminated Halloween Graveyard Tombstones
$13
Buy Now
Spider Lantern
$13
Buy Now
Burlap Ghost House
$100
Buy Now
Chasing Ghosts Strobe Spotlight
$20
Buy Now
Mummy Cylinder Luminary
$25
Buy Now
Pick Your Poison Printed Chalkboard
$53
Buy Now
Galvanized Steel Pumpkin Luminary
$51
Buy Now
Little Bats Wall Decal Set
$23
Buy Now
LED Tinsel Witch Feet
$30
Buy Now
Faux Jack-o'-Lantern
$16
Buy Now
Spooky Tree Wall Decal
$26
Buy Now
LED Animated Tinsel Ghost Tree
$80
Buy Now
LED Halloween Skull
$25
Buy Now
Skull Chain
$10
Buy Now
Catacomb Cloth Door Cover
$30
Buy Now
Gargantuan Spider
$250
Buy Now
