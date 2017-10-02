16 Halloween Decor Ideas From Home Depot

Ready to transform your home into a Halloween haunt? The spookiest of holidays is fast approaching, and whether you're throwing a Halloween party or just want to scare some trick-or-treaters, we found a one-stop shop for a total Halloween home makeover: Home Depot.

The home improvement megastore has way more to offer than lawnmowers and lumber, so keep reading for our favorite spooky decorative items. From gigantic spiders to eerie skeletons, you'll have the creepiest crypt on the block!