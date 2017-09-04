 Skip Nav
How a Mom of 3 Created the Most Efficient Kitchen Ever
13 Ingenious Ways to Use WD-40 Around the House
19 Storage Solutions So Chic You Won't Believe They're From Ikea
Paris Hilton's Miniature Mansion For Her Dogs Is the Most Paris Hilton Thing Ever

Paris Hilton: heiress, reality television star, occasional DJ, and dedicated dog-lover. At the height of her fame, Paris seemed to never step outside without her Chihuahua, Tinkerbell. Though Tinkerbell has since passed, Paris has a lot of love to give to her furry friends. So much so that she built a miniature mansion to house her many dogs.

In a tweet, Paris enlightened her followers about her so-called doggy mansion

, saying, "My dogs live in this two-story doggy mansion that has air conditioning, heating, designer furniture, and a chandelier." Then she added her signature, "loves it." The over-the-top mansion made people promptly freak the f*ck out, and it even garnered its own Twitter moment.

Though this might be the first time many are seeing the doggy mansion, it's well-documented on her separate Instagram account for her pets. Paris frequently shares tours of the mansion, as well as videos of herself visiting her sweet dogs. If this insane dog house has peaked your interest, take a virtual tour, ahead.

Kat Von D's House Is Creepier Than Halloween — and That's the Way She Likes It

