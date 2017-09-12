Inexpensive Ways I Incorporated My Unique Passion Into My Home Decor

If you ask me, decorating a home can seem a bit like a roller-coaster ride. Transforming a space to reflect not only your personality but also what you love: it's a thrilling experience, to say the least. It's also one that is full of highs and lows. But once you've passed all the unexpected twists and turns that can arise, there is nothing more satisfying than having a place — no matter how small — that feels like you. In other words, a place that feels like home.

When my husband and I moved into our current apartment, we didn't have much wiggle room to work with . . . in terms of space or budget. As you can probably imagine, we were forced to get creative when it came to decorating. Yet after months' worth of patience and a whole lot of DIYing, there is hardly any area of our teeny-tiny, humble abode that doesn't reflect who we are as individuals and as a couple.

So if you're seeking inspiration on how to infuse more of your personality into your own decor, ahead are five budget-friendly ways we incorporated our unique passions when it came to decorating our home.