19 Storage Solutions So Chic You Won't Believe They're From Ikea
13 Ingenious Ways to Use WD-40 Around the House
You Won't Believe This Gorgeous House Is Only 362 Square Feet
Inexpensive Ways I Incorporated My Unique Passion Into My Home Decor

If you ask me, decorating a home can seem a bit like a roller-coaster ride. Transforming a space to reflect not only your personality but also what you love: it's a thrilling experience, to say the least. It's also one that is full of highs and lows. But once you've passed all the unexpected twists and turns that can arise, there is nothing more satisfying than having a place — no matter how small — that feels like you. In other words, a place that feels like home.

When my husband and I moved into our current apartment, we didn't have much wiggle room to work with . . . in terms of space or budget. As you can probably imagine, we were forced to get creative when it came to decorating. Yet after months' worth of patience and a whole lot of DIYing, there is hardly any area of our teeny-tiny, humble abode that doesn't reflect who we are as individuals and as a couple.

So if you're seeking inspiration on how to infuse more of your personality into your own decor, ahead are five budget-friendly ways we incorporated our unique passions when it came to decorating our home.

Displaying photo strips from recent travels
Pinning our travel bucket lists on a large world map
Stitching specific road-trip routes
Decorating with postcard-sized artwork
Collecting books from previous destinations
