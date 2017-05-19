6 Tips For Driving Across America on an Extratight Budget

Is it just me or is there something so incredibly satisfying about a good, classic road trip? Think about it: tearing up the highways with the windows down, the music blasting, and not a care in the world. Or, at least, it feels that way. And we all know driving across the United States is the king of all road trips. What we don't all know is that this adventure can be achieved on even the tightest of budgets.

I'm here to tell you how.

See, five years ago, my boyfriend (now husband) and I embarked on this great American adventure. We had big dreams of making this trip together, but being college students at the time, we had very little money. Yet we couldn't shake the urge to go, see, and explore. Unsure whether we'd ever get the opportunity again, we decided to stretch our savings as far as possible and just go for it. For 31 glorious days, we drove more than 8,500 miles, traveled through 19 states, and saw more beauty than our eyes ever could have imagined, all without zeroing our bank accounts. Our trip was by no means glamorous, but it sure was worth every penny.



12 Things You Should Know Before Traveling Across the Country on Amtrak Related

Driving across the United States deepened my appreciation for this country I am so fortunate to call home. From the majestic wonders, such as Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon, to the serene flatlands of the Midwest and the breathtaking coasts both on the east and west, there is so much to do, see, and explore. The best part? It's all right here in our backyard — no passports required.

If you're craving an epic adventure this Summer but happen to have a not-so-epic budget, let your worries subside. Here are six tips on how to stretch your dollars and discover the glistening gems of America . . .