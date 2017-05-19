 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The 1 Big Reason Some Fans Are Saying Property Brothers Is Fake
Affordable Decor
This Cheap Hack Makes Any Room Look Expensive
Backyard
Stock Tank Pools Are the Coolest Backyard Trend of Summer
HGTV
Tarek El Moussa Just Revealed What Pushed Him to File For Divorce and It Might Shock You

Is Property Brothers Fake?

The 1 Big Reason Some Fans Are Saying Property Brothers Is Fake

A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) on

When they're not at the center of scandals, HGTV shows often find themselves the subject of scrutiny. First House Hunters was famously accused of being fake, and now Property Brothers is being accused of being disingenuous. The reason? A recent New York Times article that reveals the show's stars Jonathan and Drew Scott work with their show's producer and director to re-create drama, often shooting scenes several times to "nail" the shot, so to speak.

The author highlights two instances, one in which Jonathan repeatedly pulled a toilet out of a bathroom while shooting the demo and another of Drew telling construction crews to halt work due to dangerously high winds that had actually happened the day before.

Gasp! There's some acting involved in reality television? If we sound like we're being sarcastic, it's because we are. Entertaining television requires some production, so unless the work and plotlines are being fabricated, we're fine with reshoots.

Plus, POPSUGAR has spoken with the Scotts enough to know that — apart from reshooting some action shots — they're the real deal. Don't believe us? Take it directly from Jonathan's lips. He personally revealed to us the insider scoop on exactly how Property Brothers is made. If it takes a little finagling to make the show more fun to watch, frankly, we're fine with it.

Join the conversation
Property BrothersThe New York TimesHGTV
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Selena Gomez
This Is Selena Gomez's Most Revealing Interview Yet
by Alessandra Foresto
How Did Dylan Minnette Meet Girlfriend Kerris Dorsey?
Dylan Minnette
by Kelsie Gibson
Cons of Clawfoot Tubs
Bathrooms
The Scary Truth About Clawfoot Tubs
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Barack Obama
Everyone, Including the President, Hates On the NYT's Green Pea Guacamole
by Anna Monette Roberts
Cleveland Facebook Murder
Digital Life
The Man Who Posted a Facebook Video of Himself Murdering Someone Is Dead
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Supermarket Employee Gives Mom Flowers After Son's Tantrum
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
Tarek El Moussa Deletes a Joke About Christina on Instagram
HGTV
Tarek El Moussa Posted and Deleted a Joke About Christina
by Perri Konecky
Tarek El Moussa Interview March 2017
HGTV
Tarek El Moussa Just Revealed What Pushed Him to File For Divorce and It Might Shock You
by Perri Konecky
Mariah Carey TV Series Mariah's World
Mariah Carey
7 Facts You Need to Know About Mariah Carey's New Show, Mariah's World
by Allie Merriam
How Did Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Meet?
Celebrity Couples
by Caitlin Hacker
Facebook Gives 20 Days of Bereavement Leave to Employees
Facebook
Facebook Shows Compassion to Grieving Employees With 20 Days Paid Leave
by Sarah Siegel
10-20-30 Exercise Method
The New York Times
A New Exercise Method Proven to Make Workouts Fun
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds