The 1 Big Reason Some Fans Are Saying Property Brothers Is Fake

When they're not at the center of scandals, HGTV shows often find themselves the subject of scrutiny. First House Hunters was famously accused of being fake, and now Property Brothers is being accused of being disingenuous. The reason? A recent New York Times article that reveals the show's stars Jonathan and Drew Scott work with their show's producer and director to re-create drama, often shooting scenes several times to "nail" the shot, so to speak.

The author highlights two instances, one in which Jonathan repeatedly pulled a toilet out of a bathroom while shooting the demo and another of Drew telling construction crews to halt work due to dangerously high winds that had actually happened the day before.

Gasp! There's some acting involved in reality television? If we sound like we're being sarcastic, it's because we are. Entertaining television requires some production, so unless the work and plotlines are being fabricated, we're fine with reshoots.

Plus, POPSUGAR has spoken with the Scotts enough to know that — apart from reshooting some action shots — they're the real deal. Don't believe us? Take it directly from Jonathan's lips. He personally revealed to us the insider scoop on exactly how Property Brothers is made. If it takes a little finagling to make the show more fun to watch, frankly, we're fine with it.