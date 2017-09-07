ZOMG, Ree Drummond Just Revealed Her Kitchen — and It's Gorgeous

Ree Drummond stepped out of the studio and into her own rarely seen kitchen for a recent video shoot. The food pro behind the wildly successful Pioneer Woman blog normally films in the Lodge, a guest house on her property, which means fans were overjoyed to finally get a long-desired peek into her personal cooking space. And it did not disappoint!

A cool gray-beige paint sets the tone in the inviting kitchen, which is marked by six-panel-glass cabinet doors and granite countertops. On-trend terra cotta tiles line the floor, and an island in the center is perfect for food prep. It's topped with what appears to be a concrete counter. Stored along the wall are a colorful array of cooking supplies, including a cobalt blue Kitchen Aid mixer and red polka-dot storage tins. The standout feature, however, is a stunning stained glass door that opens right into the heart of the space. In short, the kitchen is stylish without being fussy, warm while still being trendsetting, and even better than we could've ever imagined.