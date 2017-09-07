 Skip Nav
HGTV
What Happens to the Giant House Poster on Fixer Upper After the Reveal
Decorating Tips
The 3 Most Important Decorating Elements, According to a Designer
Home Organization
You've Been Making Your Bed All Wrong! Here's What You Should Be Doing

Ree Drummond's Kitchen

ZOMG, Ree Drummond Just Revealed Her Kitchen — and It's Gorgeous

I was mid-sentence and have a goofy look on my face, but wanted to show you a behind-the-scenes peek at a video I shot for @landolakesktchn last Friday. I'll post it next week (recipe is yummy!) but this video is notable because I shot it in my house rather than the Lodge, where we film my show! I had to walk around and make sure I'd picked up all the socks (and other things) off the floor first, but it was fun! Except my oven was acting up and I kept having to flip the breaker to finish the recipe. Oh, and this has been going on for a year. I guess I just decided along the way that flipping a breaker to use my oven is normal? Probably easier than getting the oven fixed! Thank you for listening.

A post shared by Ree Drummond - Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman) on

Ree Drummond stepped out of the studio and into her own rarely seen kitchen for a recent video shoot. The food pro behind the wildly successful Pioneer Woman blog normally films in the Lodge, a guest house on her property, which means fans were overjoyed to finally get a long-desired peek into her personal cooking space. And it did not disappoint!

A cool gray-beige paint sets the tone in the inviting kitchen, which is marked by six-panel-glass cabinet doors and granite countertops. On-trend terra cotta tiles line the floor, and an island in the center is perfect for food prep. It's topped with what appears to be a concrete counter. Stored along the wall are a colorful array of cooking supplies, including a cobalt blue Kitchen Aid mixer and red polka-dot storage tins. The standout feature, however, is a stunning stained glass door that opens right into the heart of the space. In short, the kitchen is stylish without being fussy, warm while still being trendsetting, and even better than we could've ever imagined.

Join the conversation
Ree DrummondKitchensCelebrity Homes
Join The Conversation
Affordable Decor
Gorgeous Kitchen Products You Won't Believe Are From Ikea
by Kate McKenna
Paris Hilton Doggy Mansion
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton's Miniature Mansion For Her Dogs Is the Most Paris Hilton Thing Ever
by Kelsey Garcia
Pippa Middleton's Home
Pippa Middleton
She Might Not Be Royalty, but Pippa Middleton's Homes Are Damn Regal
by Marcia Moody
Pictures of Andy Cohen's Apartment
Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen's NYC Apartment Is a Stylish, Real-Life Clubhouse
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Mariah Carey's Closet
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey's Walk-In Closet Is Literally Ludicrous
by Maggie Winterfeldt
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds