Skull Succulent Planters Are the Gothy Home Decoration of Your Darkest Dreams
Skull Succulent Planters Are the Gothy Home Decoration of Your Darkest Dreams

News flash: it doesn't have to be October to decorate your home with skulls. Though typically associated with kitschy, cobweb-covered Halloween decor, skulls are way more versatile and chic than you may think, one of our favorite options being planters that take the shape of the skeletal remain. They add a mysterious, slightly dark vibe to any room without being too dreary or creepy. Plus, they totally speak to our cold, cold souls. If you're itching to add a gothic-chic touch to your shelves, bedside table, or desk, read on for the coolest skeleton planters on the market.

Crystal Succulent Planters Are the Trendy Desk Accessory of Your Dreams

Shopping GuideDecor InspirationGift GuideAccessories
