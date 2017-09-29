 Skip Nav
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Heather Dubrow's Mansion Will Knock Your Manolos Off
Decor Shopping
Target's Fall Decor Line Has Arrived! Here Are 7 Products You Need For Cozy Vibes
House Tour
You Won't Believe This Gorgeous House Is Only 362 Square Feet
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Skull Terrariums Are the Perfect DIY Project For Halloween-Loving Goth Queens

Skull-shaped succulent planters are currently dominating Pinterest in honor of the Halloween season, and we're so freakin' here for them. If you're just as obsessed with the trend and want another way to decorate your home with skulls, look no further than skull-shaped terrariums. They're a gothy alternative to those basic spherical terrariums and are super easy to make at home as your favorite pumpkin-scented candle burns in the background.

Once you've purchased your corked glass skull head (which can be found through retailers like Michaels and Etsy), all you need are some soil, pebbles, moss, and plants of choice. We suggest succulents to make your masterpiece extra Instagram worthy. Squeezing each item through the tiny opening on top of the container may be tricky, so go for smaller plants and pebbles to make things easy. Once you've carefully placed every component in the skeletal glass vessel, you'll have an edgy yet chic desktop decoration that can stay up well past the spooky holiday.

Before you roll up your sleeves and dive into this Halloween-ready DIY project, read on to see how other crafty Instagram users have made their skull terrariums for a dose of inspiration.

Related
The 11 Best Halloween Decor Ideas on Pinterest

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
SucculentsHalloween DecorIndoor PlantsDecorating IdeasPlantsDIYHalloween
Join The Conversation
Humor
40 Hilarious Costumes For the Funniest Couples
by Macy Cate Williams
Creative Ways to Decorate a Teal Pumpkin
DIY
38 Insanely Creative Ways to Decorate Your Teal Pumpkin For the #TealPumpkinProject
by Lauren Levy
Hocus Pocus Halloween Collection
Hocus Pocus
Remain Calm: Spirit Halloween Launched an Exclusive Hocus Pocus Collection
by Kirbie Johnson
Reasons the Hocus Pocus Remake Won't Be as Good
Nostalgia
by Brinton Parker
DIY Christmas Gifts
Holiday
by Kate McKenna
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds