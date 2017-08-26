3 Surprising Realities of Booking a Stay at Magnolia House

A post shared by Magnolia (@magnolia) on Aug 11, 2016 at 8:09am PDT

Chip and Joanna sent Fixer Upper fan's hearts a flutter in the third season when they revealed they were opening a bed and breakfast called Magnolia House. The charming and historic home features all the farmhouse design details fans have come to love from the Gaines, so it didn't come as a surprise when it was booked solid, practically from the moment it began taking reservations. And while the property features some unbeatable perks – Silos Baking Co. treats upon arrival, design details hand-picked by Chip and Joanna themselves – there's a few things Country Living says you should know before you plunk down money for your own stay. Below, we've listed the biggest potential game changers.

1. It's Not Actually in Waco

You're making the trek to Texas to go to one of Chip and Joanna's signature properties, so it's understandable to assume you would be staying in their famous hometown of Waco. But you won't be. Magnolia House is actually located in the quaint town of McGregor, Texas, a nearly 30-minute-drive from the Silos in Waco.

2. The House Can Only Be Booked as a Whole

While the property was presented as a bed and breakfast on Fixer Upper, it's really more of a vacation house rental, as you can't rent individual rooms. You can only book Magnolia House as a whole with a two-day minimum, and there are strict rules around what days you can check in.

3. Curious Fans Will Constantly Look In

You might be a fair distance from the spotlight of Waco, but that doesn't mean you won't deal with your share of avid Fixer Upper fans while residing at the Magnolia House. There's a steady parade of cars that drive by the property, peeking in from the road and taking picture; luckily, a gate keeps fans off the front lawn. But if you're visiting over a weekend, when fan traffic gets crazy, be prepared to feel like a celebrity before the paparazzi.