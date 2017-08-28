The Most Breathtaking Ways to Use Succulents at Your Wedding

Forget romantic roses or classic peonies! Wedding flowers can be as hip, bohemian, or whimsical as the bride whose wedding they're decorating. So when fashion-forward Hills alum Whitney Port was planning her Palm Springs wedding, she thought outside the box with her florals. "My whole wedding was succulents," Whitney told POPSUGAR. Adding, "Sometimes flowers can be overplayed, especially if you're on a budget." Whitney also adds that surprisingly affordable succulents have much to offer besides their beauty; for example, they're very DIY friendly if you don't want to hire a florist, and instead of dying shortly after the wedding, they can be regifted to guests or replanted and enjoyed for years to come. In fact, Whitney's mom replanted the succulents from the big day in her garden! Want to know more? The savvy former bride (and new mom to baby Sonny) shares her personal tips on how to decorate with succulents to stunning effect ahead.