 Skip Nav
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Heather Dubrow's Mansion Will Knock Your Manolos Off
DIY
6 Halloween Decor DIYs You Can Make in Less Than 10 Minutes
Tastemakers
How to Keep Your Fig Tree Fit as a Fiddle
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
37 Decor Pieces That Prove TJMaxx.com Is the Only Place You Need to Shop For a Budget-Friendly Christmas

It may be a bit early in the season, but we've already got Christmas on the brain. And this year, we're determined to make our home more festive than ever without going over budget. Hence, why we were so excited to see that TJMaxx.com already has a vast variety of affordable holiday decor options we can shop online. It's a Christmas miracle! Check out some of our faves ahead.

Related
Halloween Decor You Can Score on the Cheap at TJMaxx.com
Classic Plaid Throw ($25)
12-Piece Holly & Berry Wine Glasses ($30)
Red Poinsettia Gold Wreath ($40)
Galvanized Buckets Advent Calendar ($50)
6-Piece Plaid Plate Set ($30)
15" LED Deer Head ($25)
16oz Double Wick Christmas Tree Candle ($10)
14" x 24" Naughty and Nice Reversible Pillow ($20)
33oz Cardinal Holly Pitcher ($10)
Oversized 30" Sitting reindeer ($50)
Set of 2 Christmas Bike Soaps ($10)
14" x 24" Wool Throw Pillow ($25)
Small Nativity Scene ($40)
Peppermint Bark Hand Soap ($6)
Holiday Table Runner ($25)
Camper Car Snowglobe ($17)
Cotton Snowflakes Sheet Set ($20-$40)
Spode Christmas Tree Oval Serving Platter ($20)
2' Birch Yule Log With Candles ($40)
Lantern Snow Globe ($17)
17 Inch Glitter Reindeer ($13)
Set of 4 Medallion Placemats ($10)
2' Faux Tree in Galvanized Pot ($20)
Joy Snack Dish Set ($13)
18 Inch Santa in Sleigh ($40)
6' Large Pom Pom Garland ($17)
11" Copper Peace Sign ($10)
19" Throw Pillow ($15)
39" Faux Holiday Arrangement ($130)
Silver Antler Candle Holder ($25)
20" x 20" Embroidered Pillow ($20)
6
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
TJMaxxChristmas Decorations
Facebook
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Cell Phone Optical Illusion Photo
Facebook
You're Going to Tear Your Hair Out Trying to Find a Cell Phone in This Optical Illusion
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mark Zuckerberg's Yom Kippur Forgiveness Post 2017
2016 Election
In Yom Kippur Post, Mark Zuckerberg Seeks Forgiveness For Letting Facebook Divide the Country
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Order Food on Facebook
Food News
You Can Now Order Food While Scrolling Through Facebook, and It's Almost TOO Easy
by Erin Cullum
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds