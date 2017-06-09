 Skip Nav
Tarek El Moussa on Andy Cohen Radio

Here's How Tarek El Moussa Responded When Asked If Fame Ruined His Marriage

Ever since Flip or Flop stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa announced their divorce, they've become the focus of much fascination and speculation. But even with all the details floating around on their postsplit dating lives, children, and revenge bodies, there was one big question that had yet to be answered: was it their fame that split them apart? Well, one savvy caller on Radio Andy, Andy Cohen's Sirius XM show, finally asked the HGTV star what we had all been wondering. His response? Yes and no.

Tarek explained, "I think Communication was a big problem. Our lives changed drastically in such a short period of time when it comes to TV notoriety, sickness, there' so much we went through in such a short period of time and it takes a toll on a relationship. But can I say that's the reason we're going through a divorce? No."

As he is on Watch What Happens Live, Andy didn't hold back. He asked Tarek how he felt about his wife dating their contractor, Gary Anderson, to which Tarek admitted he hasn't seen Gary since he finished working for him, but seemed generally accepting of the brief relationship (Christina and Gary have since split).

When asked about his love life, Tarek explained, "I'm looking for someone that's a lot of fun, that's a free spirit, and is on the same page as me. I'm just traveling, living life, and having a blast." Tarek went on to say that while he's dating, he isn't looking for a relationship right now. "No girlfriends. Going to be a while before that happens."

And as for that killer bod Tarek has been sporting? He says working out has helped him during this challenging period. For him, the biggest stress reliever, he explained to Andy, is "super hot yoga." Tarek joked to Andy that he likes it so hot that he almost passes out because then he's so distracted he can't think about anything else that might be weighing him down.

