Consider This Fall Decor Inspiration From Target Your Excuse to Shop Even More

I once overheard somebody say: "Never trust a person who can stick to their shopping list at Target." While I don't necessarily think that's the best advice — sometimes you just need a bag of ice for the barbecue! — I'll admit that for most dedicated Target shoppers, life is made better by the random, fun finds the lie behind the sacred doors of the red and white bullseye. This is even more true during the Fall season, when Target unveils its glorious autumnal and Halloween decor.

From adorable ceramic pumpkins in the "dollar deals" section to pillows featuring spooky Edgar Allan Poe references, Target is basically the promised land of stylish Fall decor. And while you won't experience any shortage of "ooh, I want that!" moments while perusing the retailer's Autumn offerings, a little inspiration never hurts, right? Check out the way real Target shoppers have styled their Fall finds and consider this your excuse to go shopping this weekend.

