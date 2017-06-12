6/12/17 6/12/17 POPSUGAR Living Affordable Decor Throw Pillows These 10 Home Accessories Will Make You Forget You Have an Ugly Couch June 12, 2017 by Krista Jones 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. I recently inherited a set of brown hand-me-down couches. I'm furnishing an entire apartment right now, so I couldn't be more thankful to save the money — big furniture is expensive. The problem, however, is that my walls and carpet are also brown. Considering brown is my least favorite color, I have entered my own worst nightmare. I decided there must be a way to downplay the brown couch in my living room. And there is: buying chic decorative throw pillows and blankets. If you're in a similar scenario and want to spice up your couch instead of buying a new one, this strategy might be helpful to you too. Check out our top picks. Shop Brands Pendleton · Urban Outfitters · Jonathan Adler · The Well Appointed House · Thro · Liora Manné Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Julia Sperling Anke Drechsel Silk Velvet Fringe Pillow This luxurious Anke Drechsel Velvet Pillow ($95) will look fresh on any couch. Not only is it pretty but it feels supersoft and silky. Its peachy rose color will brighten up a dirty couch. Mix with navy and whites for a bright monochrome palette. Urban Outfitters Plum & Bow Faux Fur Throw Blanket This Plum & Bow Throw Blanket ($59) is a great investment. Everyone can use a faux fur blanket in their life. Not only is it soft but it looks great and will match anything. When you have guests over, throw it over the whole sofa to give it a furry couch vibe. Jonathan Adler Jet Set Paris Pillow Travel to your favorite time zone with this Jonathan Adler Jet Set Paris Pillow ($98). It's beautifully colored and embroidered and will add a pop of color to any room. If you like this style, the collection has other cities you can choice from. Pair with furry white pillows for a glamorous look. Urban Outfitters Chenille Sweater Throw Blanket Cuddle up in this Urban Outfitters Chenille Sweater Throw Blanket ($79). Its smooth and dense texture will keep you warm throughout the year. Lay it over your sofa and pretend like it's a new couch. It comes in two other shades and a multicolored option so you can put it everywhere. The Well Appointed House Faded Grey Ombre Accent Pillow Go above and beyond with this The Well Appointed House Faded Grey Ombre Accent Pillow ($74). Not only is it soft and furry but it's also ombre. The gray color is a great neutral that will make your brown couch feel less brown. Pair it with a fun colored blanket, and give your living room a new feel. Thro Faux Mongolian Pillow For the ultimate bachelorette pad, add this Thro Faux Mongolian Pillow ($36) to your couch set. The long fur gives off a unique rockstar-inspired look, while the soft lavender adds a feminine touch. Go all out and match this with other colorful pillows and create a rainbow design. Urban Outfitters Sunset Shag Throw Pillow View your favorite sunset everyday with this Urban Outfitters Shag Throw Pillow ($59). The bright colorblocking patterns create an optical illusion that will remind you of vacation. Its shag-like texture will make you want to nap forever. Since this is a bold print, match it with navy or yellow. Zestt Charles Throw Blanket This Zestt Charles Throw Blanket ($98) is made of 100 percent organic cotton. Black and white always makes a statement, especially when mixed with fun patterns. Throw this over your sofa as a comfortable and cozy accessory. Match with your favorite colored pillows. Liora Manné Gingham Square Throw Pillow If you can't get enough of the gingham trend, this Liora Manné Throw Pillow ($50) is for you. White and navy matches with almost anything. If you're setting this on a brown couch like mine, mix with other solid accessories. This pattern is great way to make your old space feel updated and summery. Zestt Riley Stripe Throw Blanket If you love pastel colors, this Zestt Riley Stripe Throw Blanket ($88) could be a great addition for you. This lightweight blanket will keep you cool and comfy over the hot Summer months. The sweet colors will brighten up any dark spaces. Match with white and beige pillows for a luxe new room. Share this post Affordable DecorDecorating Tips