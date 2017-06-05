You Won't Believe This Gorgeous House Is Only 362 Square Feet

"At under 400 square feet, our Craftsman cottage is indeed tiny, but in the five years we've been here, we've never needed more space," says Whitney Leigh Morris, small-space living aficionado, designer, and blogger behind The Tiny Canal Cottage. So what's her secret to making everything fit? "Nearly everything about the cottage — from the built-ins to the decor — was deliberately chosen to maximize the space. I selected furniture and accessories over time as we learned how to best navigate this particular layout with one another." Whitney recently refreshed her Venice Beach, CA, home for Spring, and the pictures were so stylish and full of small-space living inspiration that we had to share them with you. Take a look at Whitney's gorgeous digs and tiny-space living tips here, and then shop the look on Joss & Main.