Video of Chip Gaines Pumping Gas
Chip Gaines Pumping Gas in Slow Mo Is Surprisingly Sexy
Chip and Joanna Gaines have long defined #relationship goals – and Joanna just gave us a delicious reminder why. The Fixer Upper star just posted this video of her handsome hubby pumping gas in slow motion, and it's good. Like, really, really good. As Chip's long, thick locks flutter in the Texas breeze and a white tee hugs his sturdy frame, it's easy understand what Joanna sees in him. And if you're thinking a sexy video doesn't sound like goofy Chip's style, you're right. Joanna secretly filmed the video while admiring her man. Like we said, #relationshipgoals.