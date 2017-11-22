14 Reasons Almost Home's Dave and Jenny Marrs Will Be Your New Favorite HGTV Duo

If you like watching Ben and Erin Napier rehab historic homes in Laurel, MS, on Home Town, then new HGTV show Almost Home is about to be your new favorite obsession.

The show stars Dave and Jenny Marrs, another husband and wife duo, rehabbing historic homes in their hometown of Bentonville, AR — a town just as charming and fun as the Napiers'. But there's more to the Marrs family than their cute town. Get to know them a bit more ahead, then tune in to their renovation show Tuesdays at 11 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.