17 World Market Halloween Decor Pieces to Snatch Up Before They Sell Out

Halloween is abreast, and whether you want to give guests a fright or just add a few spooktacular accents to your home, World Market is the place to shop. We love that its Halloween collection feels handmade while still delivering on the great price and on-trend designs we've come to expect. Check out the pieces to scoop up ASAP ahead.

Black Daisy Stems With Skulls Set Of 4
$8
Buy Now
Multicolor Dia De Los Muertos Sugar Skull Garland
$13
Buy Now
Gold Skeleton Hands Ceramic Candy Bowl
$20
Buy Now
Skull Candleholder with Brain Candle
$13
Buy Now
Black Feather and Skull Wreath
$25
Buy Now
Pair of Girl Ghost Hanging Figures
$40
Buy Now
Pair of Wood Dia De Los Muertos Nutcrackers
$50
Buy Now
Day Of The Dead Dancing Skeleton
$6
Buy Now
Dangling Skeletons Halloween String Lights
$20
Buy Now
Bayou Character Taper Candles Set Of 2
$10
Buy Now
