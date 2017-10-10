Horchata Is in the Halloween Spirit, Thanks to This 1 Detoxifying Ingredient

For those who love a good pastel Instagram moment, there were the red prickly pear and purple ube horchatas. But, now, there's a black version of the Latinx drink perfect for those whose 'gram and life aesthetics are a little bit darker.

The masters over at The Loop Handcrafted Churros in Westminster, CA (creators of the rainbow churros!) came up with the "char-chata," a classic horchata made with activated charcoal. The drink has a cool gradient effect, going from black to gray and finally a creamy white color. The Loop first posted the new drink on Instagram in early October, teasing its limited-edition sip, which officially hit their shop on Oct. 9 with an activated charcoal soft-serve and Halloween night crystal-glaze churro. Take in the beauty of the new drink with these photos.