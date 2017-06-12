 Skip Nav
13 Times Alex Rodriguez Was Kind of Adorable
13 Times Alex Rodriguez Was Kind of Adorable

We're going to be honest here: while Alex Rodriguez has dated everyone from Cameron Diaz to Kate Hudson to Madonna (we forgot about that, too), we never really saw it — he just didn't do it for us, you know? But then Jennifer Lopez took interest in the former New York Yankees baseball player and we started seeing ARod around — helping J Lo get out of the car while in heels, standing nearby at red carpets snapping photos of her, hanging out with her kids — and we thought: "Hmm, OK." The more we analyze their relationship, the more we see the appeal of Alex. He seems caring, his eyes are to die for, and he is pretty damn sweet with his fans. Scroll ahead to find just 13 times we had a little thing for ARod.

