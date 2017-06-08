The Evolution of Prince Andrea of Monaco and Tatiana Santo Domingo's Love

When we think of trouble-free and laid-back love, we think of Andrea Casiraghi of Monaco and Colombian-Brazilian heiress Tatiana Santo Domingo.

From the moment the royal couple — Andrea is the nephew of current reigning Prince Albert and fourth in line to the throne — began dating in 2005, after meeting through Andrea's sister, Charlotte, their love has never been complicated. The pair always seems totally zen and chill with each other, even at the most hoity-toity ceremonies. It's just clear that through their dating years, the birth of their two sons, and their wedding in 2013, Andrea and Tatiana's love only gets stronger. Scroll ahead to see what we mean by taking a look at their best moments ever.