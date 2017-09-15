50 States, 50 Guacamoles You Must Dip and Redip In

If chants of "guac, guac, guac, guac!" can often be heard from you, then no trip you take this year will be complete without a visit to the best local joint. For all those emergency pit stops across the US — we don't want you to start going through avocado withdrawal — there's this ultimate guide to guacamole. Scroll through the top 50 best dips in all 50 states; thank us later.





5 Things You Better Not Put in Guacamole Related