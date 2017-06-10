11 RBD Songs That Will Bring Out the Rebel in You

RBD was one of the biggest, if not the best, Latinx groups of the 2000s. The band — which spawned from the hit telenovela Rebelde and included Anahí Puente, Alfonso Herrera, Christian Chávez, Christopher von Uckermann, Maite Perroni, and Dulce María — took on a life of its own, earning two Latin Grammy nominations and selling millions of albums worldwide. Sadly, RBD parted ways in 2009, but fortunately each member has managed to remain in the spotlight in their own respective way — and so has their music. Get ready to go back in time and listen to their best songs.