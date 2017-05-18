14 Novela Theme Songs That You Will Never (Ever!) Forget

When we think of heartbreak songs, we don't think Taylor Swift, we think telenovelas. Some of the best love songs out there came into our lives during the 30-second credits before a novela — classics like "Quinceañera" and "Te Quiero Tanto, Tanto" that are played over and over at family get-togethers and have a permanent spot in our playlists.

And that's because these tunes so perfectly described the crazy ups and downs that our favorite protagonists went through as we watched day after day, glued to the TV, going through our own set of relationship milestones IRL. Keep scrolling for some of our favorite dramatic and catchy telenovela theme songs, then check out the ultimate '90s and 2000s Latin playlist.