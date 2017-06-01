Breakfast Burrito Recipes
10 Hearty Breakfast Burrito Recipes That Will Leave You Feeling Ready to Take On the Day
Photo 1 of 11
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
10 Hearty Breakfast Burrito Recipes That Will Leave You Feeling Ready to Take On the Day
If you love burritos and breakfast, chances are you're obsessed with breakfast burritos, too. With an entirely customizable combination of all your favorite morning foods — from eggs and meats (if you're a carnivore, that is) to veggies and starches — wrapped in a delicious tortilla, they're guaranteed to excite your taste buds and give you a long-lasting burst of energy. Bonus: you can even make a batch ahead of time and freeze it, creating the perfect on-the-go meal. Ready to dive into all the possibilities? Keep scrolling for 10 delicious recipes.