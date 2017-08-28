 Skip Nav
Your Favorite New Zumba Tune? Camila Cabello's "Havana"

When Camila Cabello released her song "Havana," we immediately started moving our bodies. We knew the song's beats and catchy lyrics (can't get the "Havana, ooh na-na" hook out of our heads!) were going to lead to a Zumba workout or two. So we waited, and Zumba instructors delivered all the moves. Put on your favorite leggings, and get ready to move to the tropical vibe of Camila's new song.

