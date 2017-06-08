Celebrities Covering Selena
8 Celebrities Who Covered Selena's Music and Hit It Out of the Park
Photo 1 of 9
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
8 Celebrities Who Covered Selena's Music and Hit It Out of the Park
During her lifetime, Selena had some incredible hits, so naturally, many stars have tried their hand at re-creating them — but only a few were able to really pull it off. Selena would totally have been proud of artists like Bruno Mars and Jennifer Lopez, who have done her music justice. Check out this list of Selena covers by other artists you know and love.