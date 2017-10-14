10 Selena Songs That Deserve to Endlessly Be on Repeat

Almost twenty-two years since her tragic death on March 31, 1995, Selena Quintanilla's legacy is alive and well.

The Texas native and (still-reigning) Queen of Tejano, who was portrayed by Jennifer Lopez in Selena, is as iconic today as she was back then — and celebrities like Kat Von D and Orange Is the New Black's Jackie Cruz are making sure of it with their gorgeous covers of her hits.

To celebrate her memory, we curated a playlist of some of our favorite Selena songs. Keep scrolling to listen to them all.