 Skip Nav
Halloween
85 Halloween Costumes You Can DIY Without Going Broke
Queen Letizia
The Evolution of Queen Letizia and King Felipe's Love
Makeup Tutorials
13 DIY Costumes You Can Re-Create in Minutes, Courtesy of Dulce Candy
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
10 Selena Songs That Deserve to Endlessly Be on Repeat

Almost twenty-two years since her tragic death on March 31, 1995, Selena Quintanilla's legacy is alive and well.

The Texas native and (still-reigning) Queen of Tejano, who was portrayed by Jennifer Lopez in Selena, is as iconic today as she was back then — and celebrities like Kat Von D and Orange Is the New Black's Jackie Cruz are making sure of it with their gorgeous covers of her hits.

To celebrate her memory, we curated a playlist of some of our favorite Selena songs. Keep scrolling to listen to them all.

Related
12 Selena Covers That Might Make You Shed a Tear or 2

"Bidi Bidi Bom Bom"
"Como La Flor"
"Amor Prohibido"
"Dreaming of You"
"No Me Queda Más"
"La Llamada"
"Techno Cumbia"
"I Could Fall in Love"
"Donde Quiera Que Estés"
"La Carcacha"
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina LivingLatina EntertainmentSelenaNostalgiaPlaylistMusic
Jennifer Lopez
10 Hilarious Halloween Costumes Based on Jennifer Lopez's Lyrics
by Vivian Nunez
Disney Halloween Songs
Spotify
This Is Halloween, Disney Style! 12 Songs That Will Put You in the Festive Spirit
by Tara Block
What Is Closet Cosplay?
Nostalgia
by Nicole Yi
Sex Songs From the 2000s
Spotify
F*ck Yes, the Best Sex Songs Were Made in the 2000s
by Terry Carter
Lisa Frank Halloween Makeup Ideas
Nostalgia
12 Absolutely Bonkers Halloween Looks Inspired by Lisa Frank
by Wendy Gould
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds