 Skip Nav
Fast and Easy
12 One-Pot Arroz Con Pollo Recipes That Are Shockingly Easy to Make
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Wears Outfits No Other Royal Could Pull Off — You'll Want to See Them!
Makeup Tutorials
Nicole Guerriero's Candy Killer Halloween Tutorial Is Somehow Sweet and Scary at Once
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
7 Ways to Honor the Great Celia Cruz This Halloween

When it comes to iconic Latinx superstars, it's hard to get much more famous and celebrated than the great Celia Cruz. The Cuban queen of salsa is so beloved and admired that we're not surprised to find she's a popular choice for an easily recognizable DIY Halloween costume. Whether you want to draw inspiration from her carnaval stage or try to re-create her more colorful later years, here are seven ideas for the perfect Celia Cruz ensemble — all complete with the perfect dose of "Azúcar."

Related
85 Halloween Costumes You Can DIY Without Going Broke

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Pop Culture Halloween CostumesLatina LivingLatina CelebrityDIY Halloween CostumesHalloween CostumesHalloween
Mermaids
The Genius Hack For Transforming Into a Beautiful Mermaid With Makeup
by Rachel Adler
Halloween Costume Ideas
Halloween
500 Pop Culture Halloween Costume Ideas
by Laura Marie Meyers
Stars Who Believe in Ghosts
Halloween
13 Celebrities Who Have Had Ghostly Encounters (Yes, Really)
by Maria Mercedes Lara
Nicole Guerriero's Candy Killer Halloween Makeup Tutorial
Makeup Tutorials
Nicole Guerriero's Candy Killer Halloween Tutorial Is Somehow Sweet and Scary at Once
by Macy Daniela Martin
Rhinestone Skeleton Halloween Ideas
Beauty News
by Tori Crowther
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds