7 Ways to Honor the Great Celia Cruz This Halloween

When it comes to iconic Latinx superstars, it's hard to get much more famous and celebrated than the great Celia Cruz. The Cuban queen of salsa is so beloved and admired that we're not surprised to find she's a popular choice for an easily recognizable DIY Halloween costume. Whether you want to draw inspiration from her carnaval stage or try to re-create her more colorful later years, here are seven ideas for the perfect Celia Cruz ensemble — all complete with the perfect dose of "Azúcar."



85 Halloween Costumes You Can DIY Without Going Broke Related